UNITED STATES - JUNE 23: Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., right, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., conduct a news conference after the Senate Republican Policy luncheon in Hart Building on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/POOL)
Tim Scott: Trump Retweet Of Supporter Chanting ‘White Power’ Is ‘Indefensible’
Protester Fatally Shot At Demonstration Against Breonna Taylor’s Death
Trump Campaign Removed Thousands Of Social Distancing Stickers Before Tulsa Rally

Trump Praises Supporters By Retweeting Video Of Them Screaming ‘White Power’

President Donald Trump arrives at a rally in Orlando, Florida to officially launch his 2020 campaign on June 18, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
June 28, 2020 9:14 a.m.

President Trump kicked off Sunday morning by going on a Twitter spree that included retweeting a video of a supporter in Florida agreeing that he’s a racist and chanting “white power.”

Trump continued his ongoing attacks against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in his retweet of the video, which shows his supporters at a retirement community in Florida appearing to hold a pro-Trump golf cart parade while critics of the President shout back at them.

Trump deleted the retweet later Sunday morning. White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere issued a cleanup statement shortly after.

“President Trump is a big fan of The Villages. He did not hear the one statement made on the video,” Deere said, according to a statement obtained by TPM. “What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters.”

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

The President’s retweet came amid other tweets on Sunday morning that not only bash Biden, but the New York Times as well. Trump also touted his executive order on Friday directing federal law enforcement agencies to prosecute people who damage federal monuments.

Trump’ retweet also comes just three days after the House passed its police reform bill in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Summer Concepcion
