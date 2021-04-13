Latest
1 hour ago ago
Nikki Haley’s About Face: I ‘Would Not Run’ If Trump Launches 2024 Prez Bid
2 hours ago ago
WH COVID Response Coordinator: J&J Pause Won’t Have ‘Significant Impact’ On Vaccine Rollout
3 hours ago ago
Biden Admin Moves To Restore Obama-Era Housing Discrimination Rules That Trump Trashed

Trump Claims He Did Not Reject A Meeting With Gaetz

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) listens during testimony by constitutional scholars before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on December 4, 2019. (Photo by Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images)
By
|
April 13, 2021 11:11 a.m.

Former President Trump issued a defensive statement late Monday denying CNN’s report that he recently rejected Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) request to meet with him at Mar-a-Lago amid the Florida congressman’s blossoming scandal. 

“Fake News CNN, relying on all anonymous sources, meaning they probably made the whole thing up, wrote a very dishonest story claiming Congressman Matt Gaetz asked for a meeting with me at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, and was denied,” Trump said in a statement late Monday. “This is completely false.”

According to a Monday CNN report, Trump’s aides rejected Gaetz’s request to meet at Mar-a-Lago and warned the former president against going out of his way to speak out for the congressman, who publicly volunteered to sacrifice his congressional seat to defend Trump in his second impeachment trial.

Both Gaetz and Jason Miller, one of Trump’s top advisers dismissed CNN’s report as inaccurate.

Trump has remained largely tight-lipped regarding the federal investigation that Gaetz is reportedly facing into sex trafficking accusations involving a 17-year-old. Gaetz has repeatedly claimed that the allegations against him are part of an extortion plot by a former federal prosecutor.

Last week, the former president issued a brief statement denying that Gaetz asked him for a pardon, following the New York Times’ report that the congressman asked for a last-minute blanket pardon for unspecified crimes. Trump simply pointed out that Gaetz “has totally denied the accusations against him.”

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Change to Commenting Permissions Starting May 1st

Beginning May 1, 2021, the option to comment on an article will be reserved only for TPM members. Non-members and those with free accounts will still be able to read comments both past and present, but will no longer be able to participate.

We hope that dedicated participants in the comments will join us as members, and want to make it as easy as possible for you to to so. We are offering 40% OFF an annual Prime membership to TPM readers with commenting accounts.

40% Off an Annual Prime Membership

We also offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: