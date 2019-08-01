Latest
Former FBI Director James Comey, with his attorney, David Kelley, right, speaks to reporters after a day of testimony compelled by the GOP-led House Judiciary and Oversight committees, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
45 mins ago
Reports: DOJ Won’t Charge Comey For Leaking Trump Meeting Memos
53 mins ago
White Supremacist Gang Leader Captured After Arkansas Jail Escape
2 hours ago
Cory Lewandowski Mulling A Senate Bid Against Shaheen In NH
news

FBI Identifies ‘Fringe Political Conspiracy Theories’ As Domestic Terrorism Threat

on August 4, 2018 in Lewis Center, Ohio.
Scott Olson/Getty Images North America
By
August 1, 2019 4:20 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The FBI now considers anti-government conspiracy theories to be potential threats of domestic terrorism.

According to an FBI document obtained by Yahoo! News, the law enforcement agency has concluded that certain conspiracy theory narratives “tacitly support or legitimize violent action.”

“The FBI assesses anti-government, identity based, and fringe political conspiracy theories very likely motivate some domestic extremists, wholly or in part, to commit criminal and sometimes violent activity,” the document reads. “The FBI further assesses in some cases these conspiracy theories very likely encourage the targeting of specific people, places, and organizations, thereby increasing the likelihood of violence against these targets.”

Along with “Identity Based” conspiracy theories about Muslim or Jewish domination, the document lists Pizzagate and QAnon as “Fringe Political” conspiracy theories.

FBI Director Chris Wray warned Congress in July that domestic terrorist threats motivated by white supremacist ideology have made up a majority of the FBI’s arrests this year.

Far-right media personality Alex Jones’ conspiracy theory that Democrats were running an underground child sex trafficking ring through a pizza shop led to the infamous Pizzagate incident, wherein a Jones fan fired gunshots in a DC pizzeria.

The Florida man who sent more than a dozen homemade bombs to President Donald Trump’s political enemies had posted a horde of conspiracy theories about Democrats and George Soros on social media.

And court documents indicate that the man who fatally shot mafia boss Frank Cali was motivated to do so by the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Additionally, the gunman who killed three people and wounded dozens in Gilroy, California last weekend promoted an extremist book before the shooting.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: