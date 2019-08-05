Latest
10 mins ago
How A Right-Wing Conspiracy Site Seized On Bogus Info About The El Paso Shooter
17 mins ago
Report: Classmates Say Dayton Shooter Kept ‘Hit List,’ ‘Rape List’ In High School
2 hours ago
FBI Warns Other Domestic Violent Extremists Could Become ‘Inspired’ By El Paso
news Extremism

Police: Death Toll In El Paso Shooting Rises To 22

AFP/Getty Images
By
August 5, 2019 12:03 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

This post has been updated.

The death toll from a shooting massacre at an El Paso, Texas mall Saturday has increased to 22 — two more than the initial fatality count of 20 — the El Paso Police Department said Monday.

Just an hour before, the El Paso Police Department reported that the death toll had increased by one, bringing the total to 21 fatalities.

On Monday morning, Trump hit the most common Republican talking points following a deadly weekend of mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, echoing his comments Sunday that baselessly claimed “mental illness” was the cause of the fatal shootings.

The controversial website 8chan, allegedly used by the El Paso shooter to post a hate-filled screed before killing people at a Walmart over the weekend, was taken offline Monday.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: