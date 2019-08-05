Police: Death Toll In El Paso Shooting Rises To 22

This post has been updated.

The death toll from a shooting massacre at an El Paso, Texas mall Saturday has increased to 22 — two more than the initial fatality count of 20 — the El Paso Police Department said Monday.

Just after 1000 another victim passed away. The total is now at 22 — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 5, 2019

Just an hour before, the El Paso Police Department reported that the death toll had increased by one, bringing the total to 21 fatalities.