Police: Death Toll In El Paso Shooting Rises To 22

This post has been updated.
The death toll from a shooting massacre at an El Paso, Texas mall Saturday has increased to 22 — two more than the initial fatality count of 20 — the El Paso Police Department said Monday.
Just after 1000 another victim passed away. The total is now at 22
— EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 5, 2019
Just an hour before, the El Paso Police Department reported that the death toll had increased by one, bringing the total to 21 fatalities.
Sad to report that the number of fatalities increased by one. Victim passed early this morning at the hospital.
— EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 5, 2019
On Monday morning, Trump hit the most common Republican talking points following a deadly weekend of mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, echoing his comments Sunday that baselessly claimed “mental illness” was the cause of the fatal shootings.
The controversial website 8chan, allegedly used by the El Paso shooter to post a hate-filled screed before killing people at a Walmart over the weekend, was taken offline Monday.