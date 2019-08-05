Latest
35 mins ago
Trump Hits GOP Talking Points: Mental Illness Pulls The Trigger, Not The Gun
1 hour ago
The Ravages Of Trump: Violent Attacks Carried Out In His Name
speaks onstage at the XX panel during Advertising Week 2015 AWXII at XX on September 28, 2015 in New York City.
1 hour ago
WHCA: ‘We Stand Ready’ To Defend Reporter’s Rights After Pass Revoked
news Extremism

Website Allegedly Used By El Paso Shooter Shut Down Over ‘Hate-Filled Community’

Mario Tama/Getty Images North America
By
August 5, 2019 8:51 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The controversial website 8chan, allegedly used by the El Paso shooter to post a hate-filled screed before killing 20 people at a Walmart over the weekend, was taken offline Monday.

The internet infrastructure company Cloudflare that hosted 8chan announced in a statement that it would terminate its relationship with the website for failing to “moderate their hate-filled community.”

“We just sent notice that we are terminating 8chan as a customer effective at midnight tonight Pacific Time. The rationale is simple: they have proven themselves to be lawless and that lawlessness has caused multiple tragic deaths. Even if 8chan may not have violated the letter of the law in refusing to moderate their hate-filled community, they have created an environment that revels in violating its spirit,” Matthew Prince, Cloudflare CEO wrote in a blog post on Sunday.

Prince called the weekend massacres “horrific tragedies.” He said he felt “uncomfortable” serving as the role of a “content arbiter,” but said there was enough evidence to make an exception in this case.

The 8chan website was also where the New Zealand mosque and San Diego synagogue shooters posted about their intentions ahead of their attacks.

Prince lamented that the website was probably not gone forever. Cloudflare used to host the “disgusting” anti-Semitic website Daily Stormer before it kicked it off its network two years ago. The website was briefly taken offline, but eventually resurfaced with another host.

“Today, the Daily Stormer is still available and still disgusting. They have bragged that they have more readers than ever. They are no longer Cloudflare’s problem, but they remain the Internet’s problem,” he wrote.

“I have little doubt we’ll see the same happen with 8chan,” he continued. “While removing 8chan from our network takes heat off of us, it does nothing to address why hateful sites fester online. It does nothing to address why mass shootings occur. It does nothing to address why portions of the population feel so disenchanted they turn to hate. In taking this action we’ve solved our own problem, but we haven’t solved the Internet’s.”

Read the full blog post here. 

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: