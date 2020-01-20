Latest
28 mins ago
Conway: Getting ‘Dragged’ Through Impeachment Wasn’t MLK Jr.’s ‘Vision’
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 16: Impeachment managers House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., center, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and other mangers are seen arriving to the Senate before Schiff read the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on the Senate floor on Thursday, January 16, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
3 hours ago
READ: House Dems Say Trump Made ‘Chilling Assertion’ In Senate Summons Response
4 hours ago
READ: Trump Legal Team Rails Against ‘Flimsy’ Impeachment Case On Eve Of Trial

Durbin: Just Before Trial, Still Lack ‘Most Basic’ Info About Proceedings

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 25: Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) speaks beside Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) during a news conference with Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill, on July 25, 2018 in Washington, DC. The lawmakers address... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 25: Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) speaks beside Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) during a news conference with Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill, on July 25, 2018 in Washington, DC. The lawmakers addressed "the court-ordered July 26, 2018 deadline to reunite the identified 2,500+ children ages 5-17 who were separated from their loved ones." (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 20, 2020 4:59 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) said Sunday, just two days before President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is set to start, that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has withheld even “the most basic negotiation or exchange of information.”

McConnell has yet to share his memo about the rules governing the trial, which he has said he has the votes to approve.

Durbin predicted that the earliest motions from his side of the aisle will be pertaining to witnesses and evidence that Democrats want as part of proceedings. McConnell wants a witness-free trial, and will be able to ensure that it happens unless four of his members defect to the Democrats.

“The bottom line is, is there going to be a fair trial? Are we going to have evidence, documents and witnesses? To this point, Senator McConnell has said ‘no, not necessary.’ He’s made up his mind long ago,” Durbin said. “But I think the American people expect a real trial to have real witnesses and evidence.”

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: