Dowd Continues On Rampage Against Mueller After Release Of Voicemail

President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer John Dowd has been mounting a full court press against special counsel Robert Mueller since the full transcript of a voicemail he left for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s lawyer was released.

Last week, prosecutors filed the full transcript of the message at the request of a judge in Flynn’s case. A partial transcript of the voicemail was included in Mueller’s report.

Dowd is taking out his anger on Mueller, claiming that the portion of his words in the report was deceivingly edited.

“This entire report by Mueller is a fraud,” he told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Monday night. “And we’re going to find more of these things. Isn’t it ironic that this man who kept indicting and prosecuting people for process crimes committed a false statement in his own report?”

Dowd calls entire Mueller report “fraud” pic.twitter.com/Fe2dTywmyG — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) June 4, 2019

On Friday, he went after the obstruction section of Mueller’s report specifically, calling it “a baseless, political document designed to smear and damage the reputation of counsel and innocent people.”