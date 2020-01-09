Doug Collins Accuses Dems Of Being ‘In Love With Terrorists’ Over War Powers Vote

In his fiery defense of President Donald Trump’s aggression against Iran, Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) claimed Democrats’ skepticism of Trump’s saber rattling meant they were siding with terrorists on Wednesday night.

During an interview with Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, Collins railed against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) decision to hold a vote on the War Powers resolution on Thursday.

The Republican lawmaker, who vigorously defended Trump against the impeachment proceedings in the House Judiciary Committee, claimed Pelosi and the Democrats “are in love with terrorists.”

“We see that they mourn Soleimani more than they mourn our Gold Star families who suffered under Soleimani,” Collins complained, a tone-deaf line of attack considering Trump’s shoddy record with Gold Star families.

Watch Collins below: