Pelosi Pressing On With Resolution Due To Trump’s Lack Of ‘Coherent Strategy’ On Iran

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was not satisfied with President Donald Trump’s national address on the tensions with Iran Wednesday.

Citing a lack of “coherent strategy,” Pelosi said in a statement that she intended to bring a resolution curtailing Trump’s military authority regarding Iran to the floor for a vote on Thursday.

“Members of Congress have serious, urgent concerns about the administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran and about its lack of strategy moving forward,” she said. “Our concerns were not addressed by the President’s insufficient War Powers Act notification and by the administration’s briefing today.”

Trump said in his address that Iran is “standing down” after the country launched missiles at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. soldiers Tuesday night. There were no casualties and no significant damage.

He also promised additional “punishing” economic sanctions and ludicrously tried to blame Iran’s attack of the bases on former President Barack Obama.