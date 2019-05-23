Trump Enlists His Aides To Defend How ‘Extremely Calm’ He Was At Meeting

President Trump went after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) Thursday during a White House event ostensibly about America’s farmers, calling the Democratic leader “crazy” and a “mess.”

Then he enlisted aides to defend how “extremely calm” he was a day earlier at meeting with Democrats that Pelosi described as a “temper tantrum.” After the meeting, Trump held a press conference where he raged against Democrats’ investigations of him.

The latest quarrel between Pelosi and Trump started when the House speaker on Wednesday morning accused the President of engaging in a “cover-up.” Pelosi made the remark after huddling with her caucus to discuss impeachment. The quip caused Trump to storm out of an infrastructure meeting with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) later in the day, after which Trump headed straight to the White House’s Rose Garden to complain to the press corps.

Pelosi responded to Trump’s barbs:

When the “extremely stable genius” starts acting more presidential, I’ll be happy to work with him on infrastructure, trade and other issues. https://t.co/tfWVkj9CLT — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 23, 2019

At the White House event Thursday, Trump asked a number of advisers surrounding him, including senior adviser Kellyanne Conway and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, to bolster his claim of calmness.

“Very calm. I’ve seen both and this was definitely not angry or ranting. Very calm and straightforward and clear that we have to actually get to work and do good things for the American people,” Sanders said of Trump’s meeting with Democratic leaders.

Now Trump calls up Sanders for calmness testimonial! pic.twitter.com/sBAlsBUV2J — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 23, 2019

White House economics adviser Larry Kudlow was called on:

Now Trump calls Larry Kudlow up for testimonial about Trump's surpassing calmness during tantrum meeting. pic.twitter.com/spanuDepbQ — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 23, 2019

So was senior adviser Kellyanne Conway:

Trump pulls out @KellyannePolls for live testimonial about Trump's calm and powerful demeanor during tantrum meeting. (Baghdad Bob territory) pic.twitter.com/8dBYlgKrJs — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 23, 2019

Communications adviser Mercedes Schalpp too!

Second Testimonial! Trump brings out Mercedes Schlapp to testify to Trump's utter calm in tantrum meeting. pic.twitter.com/EVYyf1Rjpe — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 23, 2019

Correction: This post has been updated to reflect the President’s aides were discussing Trump’s demeanor at a White House meeting, not the press conference following the meeting.