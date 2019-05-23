Latest
32 mins ago
READ: WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Indicted Under Espionage Act
48 mins ago
‘Never A Big Fan!’: A Bewildering List Of Hires Trump Praised, Then Attacked
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 12: Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., questions Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Kan., nominee for director of the Central Intelligence Agency, during his Senate Select Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen Building, January 12, 2017. The hearing was moved from Hart Building due to a power outage. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
1 hour ago
Harris ‘Very Troubled’ By SF Reporter Raid: ‘We Have Shield Laws For A Reason’
news

Trump Enlists His Aides To Defend How ‘Extremely Calm’ He Was At Meeting

By
May 23, 2019 4:08 pm

President Trump went after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) Thursday during a White House event ostensibly about America’s farmers, calling the Democratic leader “crazy” and a “mess.”

Then he enlisted aides to defend how “extremely calm” he was a day earlier at meeting with Democrats that Pelosi described as a “temper tantrum.” After the meeting, Trump held a press conference where he raged against Democrats’ investigations of him.

The latest quarrel between Pelosi and Trump started when the House speaker on Wednesday morning accused the President of engaging in a “cover-up.” Pelosi made the remark after huddling with her caucus to discuss impeachment. The quip caused Trump to storm out of an infrastructure meeting with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) later in the day, after which Trump headed straight to the White House’s Rose Garden to complain to the press corps.

Pelosi responded to Trump’s barbs:

At the White House event Thursday, Trump asked a number of advisers surrounding him, including senior adviser Kellyanne Conway and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, to bolster his claim of calmness.

“Very calm. I’ve seen both and this was definitely not angry or ranting. Very calm and straightforward and clear that we have to actually get to work and do good things for the American people,” Sanders said of Trump’s meeting with Democratic leaders.

White House economics adviser Larry Kudlow was called on:

So was senior adviser Kellyanne Conway:

Communications adviser Mercedes Schalpp too!

Correction: This post has been updated to reflect the President’s aides were discussing Trump’s demeanor at a White House meeting, not the press conference following the meeting. 

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: