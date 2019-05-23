Latest
Pelosi Describes Trump’s ‘Temper Tantrum’ As He Pounded The Table

AFP/Getty Images
By
May 23, 2019 11:37 am

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Thursday at her press conference that she watched President Donald Trump “pound on the table” and “walk out the door” during the infrastructure meeting planned for Wednesday.

“Next time, have the TV cameras in there while I have my say,” she said. “That didn’t work for him either. Now this time, another temper tantrum.”

“Again, I pray for the president of the United States,” she added. “I wish that his family or his administration or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country.”

Trump said he left the meeting because Pelosi made a comment earlier in the day that he was “engaged in a cover-up.”

