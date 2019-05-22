Latest
31 mins ago
Carson’s ‘Oreo’ Wisecrack Got Some Laughs, But Katie Porter Is Having None Of It
32 mins ago
As SF Police Try To Explain Journo Raid They Reach For…Criminal Conspiracy
40 mins ago
Schiff Acknowledges Temporary Peace With DOJ, Says He Still Wants Mueller’s Testimony
news

Pelosi After Dem Meeting: We Believe That Trump ‘Is Engaged In A Cover-Up’

By
May 22, 2019 10:20 am

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spoke to reporters after huddling with her members on impeachment and oversight on Wednesday, saying that “we believe that the President of the United States is engaged in a cover-up.”

“We do believe that it’s important to follow the facts,” she said. “We believe that no one is above the law, including the president of the United States.”

She also said that the meeting, which was in part to discuss launching an inquiry into impeachment, was “positive” and a “respectful sharing of ideas.”

So far, Pelosi has skillfully tempered her members’ frustration and desire to begin impeachment proceedings, and called this meeting in part to remind them of the extensive oversight efforts Democrats are spearheading.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: