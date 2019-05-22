Pelosi After Dem Meeting: We Believe That Trump ‘Is Engaged In A Cover-Up’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spoke to reporters after huddling with her members on impeachment and oversight on Wednesday, saying that “we believe that the President of the United States is engaged in a cover-up.”

“We do believe that it’s important to follow the facts,” she said. “We believe that no one is above the law, including the president of the United States.”

She also said that the meeting, which was in part to discuss launching an inquiry into impeachment, was “positive” and a “respectful sharing of ideas.”

Pelosi: “We believe that the President of the United States is engaged in a coverup” pic.twitter.com/5xIGgDmzIV — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) May 22, 2019

So far, Pelosi has skillfully tempered her members’ frustration and desire to begin impeachment proceedings, and called this meeting in part to remind them of the extensive oversight efforts Democrats are spearheading.