Trump’s Mad At Pelosi’s ‘Cover-Up’ Comment So He Skipped Meeting To Yell About It

President Donald Trump got angry at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for saying earlier on Wednesday that he is engaged in a “cover-up” — so he walked out on their infrastructure meeting in retribution.

Instead, he set up a podium festooned with statistics about the Mueller report in the Rose Garden to yell at the press corps about it.

“Instead of walking in happily into a meeting, I walk in and look at people that have just said that I was doing a cover-up, I don’t do cover-ups,” he said. “You people know probably better than anybody.”

Trump mad at Pelosi “cover-up” comment, skipped infrastructure meeting pic.twitter.com/SzBzeLbvnH — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) May 22, 2019

He later said that Democrats need to choose between “investigation” or “investment,” implying that he won’t work with Democrats until investigations into him and his administration are over.

Happy infrastructure week.