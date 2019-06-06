Trump Attacks Mueller: He Made ‘Such A Fool’ Of Himself Last Week

President Donald Trump said in an interview Thursday that special counsel Robert Mueller “made such a food out of himself” when he held a press conference last week.

Fox News released a clip of Laura Ingraham’s interview with Trump, during which she asked the President if he was okay with Mueller testifying on his Russia probe.

Trump didn’t give a direct answer and went on a bizarre tangent instead.

“Let me tell you, he made such a fool out of himself the last time he — because what people don’t report is the letter he had to do to straighten out his testimony ’cause his testimony was wrong,” Trump said.

Trump has waffled over whether he thinks the special counsel should testify in front of Congress. First he was against it, saying Democrats shouldn’t get “redos,” then he later switched course and said it was up to Attorney General Bill Barr.

Watch the interview excerpt below: