IG Won’t Share Details On Whistleblower Complaint During House Intel Briefing

The intelligence community inspector general was tight-lipped during his closed-door briefing with the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday morning, declining to share the contents of a whistleblower complaint that’s reportedly centered on President Trump, The New York Times reported.

During the private meeting on Thursday, inspector general Michael Atkinson would not confirm or deny any information about the complaint, including whether it involved the President, two people familiar with the meeting told the Times.

According to CNN, Atkinson did share some information about the process followed for handling the complaint.

The IG for the intelligence community has been unwilling so far to share details of the whistleblower complaint as he answers questions to House Intel, per sources. He’s been taking about the process for handling the complaint. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 19, 2019

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire has refused to share the contents of the potentially volatile whistleblower complaint with lawmakers, prompting a tense back-and-forth between Congress and the DNI. Maguire has agreed to testify in open session before the committee next week.

According to new reports on Thursday, an intelligence community official aware of Trump’s call with a foreign leader was so bothered by a “promise” Trump reportedly made on the call that the official filed a formal complaint with the inspector general.

Trump promptly denied that he would share anything inappropriate with a world leader on a call he know was monitored and dragged anyone “dumb enough” to believe the reports.