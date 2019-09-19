IG Won’t Share Details On Whistleblower Complaint During House Intel Briefing

Latest
during the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York.
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 19: Ranking Member of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Devin Nunes (R-CA) (L) arrives at the Capitol before the committee meeting with Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire on September 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. Acting Director Maguire is set to meet with members of the House Intelligence Committee over a recent whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump by an intel analyst. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Devin Nunes
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) arrives at the Capitol in September 2019. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
By
|
September 19, 2019 12:08 pm
The intelligence community inspector general was tight-lipped during his closed-door briefing with the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday morning, declining to share the contents of a whistleblower complaint that’s reportedly centered on President Trump, The New York Times reported.

During the private meeting on Thursday, inspector general Michael Atkinson would not confirm or deny any information about the complaint, including whether it involved the President, two people familiar with the meeting told the Times.

According to CNN, Atkinson did share some information about the process followed for handling the complaint.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire has refused to share the contents of the potentially volatile whistleblower complaint with lawmakers, prompting a tense back-and-forth between Congress and the DNI. Maguire has agreed to testify in open session before the committee next week.

According to new reports on Thursday, an intelligence community official aware of Trump’s call with a foreign leader was so bothered by a “promise” Trump reportedly made on the call that the official filed a formal complaint with the inspector general.

Trump promptly denied that he would share anything inappropriate with a world leader on a call he know was monitored and dragged anyone “dumb enough” to believe the reports.

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York.
