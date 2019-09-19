Latest
6 mins ago
DNI Whistleblower Tip About Trump Phone Call Alarms Former Intel Officials
17 mins ago
General Reminds Trump Not To Blab About Military’s Border Wall Technology
2 hours ago
Conservative Political Fundraiser Pleads Guilty To Fraud

Trump Denies He’s At Center Of DNI Whistleblower Complaint

during the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York. The first of four debates for the 2016 Election, three Presidential and one Vice Presidential, is moderated by NBC's Lester Holt.
HEMPSTEAD, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump stands at his podium during the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York. The first of four d... HEMPSTEAD, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump stands at his podium during the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York. The first of four debates for the 2016 Election, three Presidential and one Vice Presidential, is moderated by NBC's Lester Holt. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 19, 2019 11:28 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Trump on Thursday dismissed reports that his communications with a foreign leader are at the center of a secretive whistleblower complaint that’s sparked a dispute between Congress and the director of national intelligence.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, Trump called the news of his involvement first reported by the Washington Post “Fake News” and shot down anyone “dumb enough to believe” he’d say anything inappropriate to a world leader when he knows his calls are being monitored.

The tweet follows multiple new reports about the ongoing battle between the House Intelligence Committee and the DNI over a whistleblower complaint, the details of which have been largely hidden from Congress. According to the Post and other media outlets, an intelligence community official surveilling Trump’s call with a foreign leader was so bothered by a “promise” Trump reportedly made on the call that the official filed a formal complaint with the inspector general.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has suspected since last week that the August 12 complaint — which he has not yet seen — was centered on Trump or “other senior White House or administration officials.” Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire has refused to give the committee a copy of the complaint.

Maguire agreed to testify in an open session next week. The director of national intelligence inspector general delivered a closed-door briefing to the committee on Thursday morning.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: