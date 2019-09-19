Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 19: Ranking Member of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Devin Nunes (R-CA) (L) arrives at the Capitol before the committee meeting with Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire on September 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. Acting Director Maguire is set to meet with members of the House Intelligence Committee over a recent whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump by an intel analyst. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Devin Nunes
10 mins ago
IG Won’t Share Details On Whistleblower Complaint During House Intel Briefing
during the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York. The first of four debates for the 2016 Election, three Presidential and one Vice Presidential, is moderated by NBC's Lester Holt.
49 mins ago
Trump Denies He’s At Center Of DNI Whistleblower Complaint
1 hour ago
General Reminds Trump Not To Blab About Military’s Border Wall Technology

DNI Whistleblower Tip About Trump Phone Call Alarms Former Intel Officials

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 21: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the possibility of a government shutdown during the signing ceremony for the First Step Act and the Juvenile Justice Reform Act in the Oval Office o... WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 21: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the possibility of a government shutdown during the signing ceremony for the First Step Act and the Juvenile Justice Reform Act in the Oval Office of the White House December 21, 2018 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration is battling on multiple fronts with major developments on U.S. foreign policy in Syria, the resignation of Defense Secretary James Mattis, a falling stock market, and a potential governmental shutdown at midnight. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 19, 2019 11:23 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The mystery over what a confidential intelligence community whistleblower is trying to tell Congress deepened late Wednesday, with multiple news outlets reporting that the complaint had to do with a call between the President and a foreign leader.

Former intelligence officials were alarmed at the reporting, which suggested that the whistleblower complaint had to do with an unknown “promise” that President Trump made to an unknown foreign leader.

Dan Meyer, a former head of the intelligence community whistleblower program and current managing partner at the Tulley Rinckey law firm’s DC office, expressed a mixture of alarm and bewilderment at the situation to TPM.

Meyer told TPM that “politicizing the disclosure process” makes it appear that “personal agendas” are being placed “over the work of the Republic, which is to identify the enemy of the State and take it out before it harms America or its allies.”

Meyer was fired from his position in the government last year; Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) sent an angry letter to the DNI office over the dismissal, saying it raised concerns over whistleblower protections in the intelligence community.

Meyer added that in normal circumstances and on “major operational issues,” Congress would typically be briefed before a whistleblower appears.

“The real fear is the handling of less obvious disclosures regarding personnel corruption within the federal government,” Meyer added, though he was limited in what he could discuss by a non-disclosure agreement with the DNI.

Asha Rangappa, a former FBI agent and CNN analyst, wrote on Twitter that the U.S. system is “not designed to address, expose, or neutralize a national security threat” when the president himself is the threat.

At the same time, and as Rangappa noted, the president has wide range to enact foreign policy in line with his preferences.

The statute that governs whistleblowing in the intelligence community, in fact, limits the subjects of potential complaints only to issues that don’t have to do with disagreements on public policy. The statute expressly “does not include differences of opinions concerning public policy matters.”

Oddly enough, Meyer told TPM, acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire had another, more effective option to shut down the complaint earlier on.

Now, after getting bruised in a very public battle with House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA). Intelligence Community Michael Atkinson faces public testimony next Thursday, after a private session that was scheduled to start at 9 a.m. ET Thursday.

Meyer told TPM that the law governing whistleblower disclosures contains a little-known (and never-invoked) provision to block inspector general investigations if doing so is deemed necessary “to protect vital national security interests of the United States.”

“For national security lawyers in town, the question is why DNI Maguire did not invoke the muzzle Congress has given him,” Meyer said, adding that “for some reason, confrontation with [Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael] Atkinson and Schiff was the chosen path.”

Trump himself addressed the reporting in a series of tweets on Thursday, asking if anyone was “dumb enough to believe that I would say something inappropriate with a foreign leader while on such a potentially ‘heavily populated’ call.”

After all, the President noted, “virtually anytime I speak on the phone to a foreign leader, I understand that there may be many people listening from various U.S. agencies, not to mention those from the other country itself. No problem!”

 

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In Muckraker
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: