Dayton Mayor Still Doesn’t Know Why Trump Took Aim At Her After Ohio Visit

Dayton, Ohio Mayor Nan Whaley has yet another bone to pick with President Donald Trump.

After Whaley and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) concluded their press conference Wednesday following Trump’s visit to Miami Valley Hospital to meet with victims of the mass shooting in Dayton, both the President and his social media director confusingly proceeded to take aim at the Ohio officials who said nice things about his visit.

When pressed on her response to Trump accusing her and Brown of “misrepresenting what took place inside of the hospital” on CNN Wednesday night, Whaley called Trump “a bully and a coward.”

“It’s fine if he wants to bully me and Sen. Brown — we’re OK, we can take it — but the citizens of Dayton deserve action,” Whaley said. “We’re just hoping that this isn’t just a typical politician that’s all talk and no action. The citizens of Dayton want to see him do something around some common sense gun legislation.”

Whaley doubled down on her positive review of Trump’s visit with the shooting victims while also noting her struggle to make sense of Trump’s attacks aimed at her and Brown.

“No, I really don’t understand the comments at all,” Whaley said. “You know, he did have good rapport with the victims. We said that and the first responders were grateful.”

Prior to Trump’s visit Wednesday, the Dayton mayor aired her grievances over Trump mistakenly identifying the location of one of the shootings as Toledo during his statement Monday.

Watch Whaley’s response to Trump’s tweets bashing the Ohio officials below: