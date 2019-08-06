Latest
Dayton Mayor Isn’t Hiding Her Disdain For Trump’s Toledo Flub After Shooting

Scott Olson/Getty Images North America
By
August 6, 2019 1:03 pm
Dayton, Ohio Mayor Nan Whaley didn’t hesitate to air her grievances over President Donald Trump’s response to the mass shootings over the weekend in her city and El Paso, Texas that left 31 people dead.

Whaley told CNN Tuesday that she was “disappointed” with his remarks.

“I think they fell really short,” Whaley said. “He mentioned gun issues one time. I think, you know, watching the President over the past few years on the issue of guns he’s been — I don’t know if he knows what he believes frankly.”

Trump mistakenly identifying the location of one of the shootings as Toledo during his statement Monday also seemed to contribute to Whaley’s disappointment.

“My immediate reaction is that people from the coast never understand Ohio and they think all Ohio cities are the same,” Whaley said. “It’s an exhausting issue that we have all the time. You know, if we had people from power centers really invest and pay attention to our communities we’d all be better off.”

Watch Whaley respond to Trump’s remarks below:

