Sen. Sherrod Brown Will Meet With Trump In Dayton After All

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced he would meet with President Donald Trump when the President visits Dayton, Ohio in wake of a deadly shooting that left nine dead, including the suspected gunman.

“I wrestled with the right thing to do when Trump visits Dayton today,” Brown tweeted Wednesday. “I decided I have a responsibility to look him in the eye and urge him to do the right thing.”

In his statement, the Ohio Democrat said he’ll push Trump to “stop using racist hate speech to divide Americans,” get Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to vote on gun control measures, and support Medicaid expansion if Trump “is serious about supporting mental health.”

Brown previously said during an interview on Tuesday that he wouldn’t meet with Trump, adding that he doesn’t have any interest in doing so “because of what he’s done on this, total unwillingness to address the issue of guns, his racist rhetoric.”