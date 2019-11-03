Conway: ‘I Don’t Know’ If There Was Quid Pro Quo Between Trump And Ukraine

On Sunday morning, White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway struggled to respond to the shocking revelations of President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scheme that have emerged in the impeachment investigation.

Marking the first time a White House official has shown up to a State of the Union interview in over a month, Conway dodged CNN anchor Dana Bash’s questions about top diplomat Bill Taylor’s explosive deposition confirming that President Donald Trump was withholding military aide to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

“Was the administration holding up military aid in exchange for this investigation?” Bash asked after reading an excerpt of Taylor’s opening statement.

“They have the aid. They’re using the aid,” Conway said, a refrain she invoked multiple times as the CNN anchor pressed her for a direct response.

After Bash asked the question for the fourth time, the White House adviser finally gave something of an answer.

“I don’t know,” she said before going back to emphasizing that Ukraine ultimately did receive the aid.

“Can you say definitively no quid pro quo for this military aid?” Bash asked.

Conway dodged again, claiming that there was “no quid pro quo in this call” and “Ukraine has that aid and is using it right now.”

“Kellyanne, you very notably won’t say yes or no,” Bash told her after trying to get her to confirm whether there was quid pro quo for the umpteenth time.

Watch Conway below:

Kellyanne Conway: "I don't know" whether military aid was held up because Trump wanted Ukraine to look into the Bidens pic.twitter.com/rIsfY5QcMB — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) November 3, 2019