Tapper Blasts WH For ‘Shirking’ Duty To Explain What It’s Doing ‘With Our Money And In Our Name’

CNN “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper slammed the White House on Sunday for turning down invitations to appear on his show and discuss the many scandals roiling President Donald Trump’s administration.

Tapper began his morning program by listing the controversies this week around Trump’s now-retracted decision to host the G-7 summit at his own resort in Florida, acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney’s admission of a quid pro quo with U.S. military aid to Ukraine, and Trump’s disastrous removal of U.S. troops from Syria.

Then the CNN host blasted White House aides and GOP congressional leaders for declining to appear on his show for a month, beginning when the scandal over Trump’s Ukraine-Biden blew up and led to a House impeachment inquiry.

“For the fourth week in a row, the White House and top House and Senate Republicans have refused to come on this newscast to answer our questions about all of these important developments,” Tapper said. “The invitation remains open.”

“We hope they will come to explain all of this to the American people, because, especially at a time when the White House has ended the practice of regular press briefings, they are shirking this important part of their duty to the American public to explain what they are doing with our money and in our name,” he continued.

Watch Tapper below: