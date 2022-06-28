Latest
1 hour ago
A Rundown Of Trump’s Tantrums On And Before Jan. 6, According To Ex-Meadows Aide
23 hours ago
Eastman Says Feds Seized His Phone Last Week In New Court Filing
1 day ago
Spanberger’s GOP Challenger Downplays Possibility Of Pregnancy After Rape

Who Is Cassidy Hutchinson? And Why Is She A Key Witness? 

Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to then White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, arrives for a House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol, in the Cannon House Office Building o... Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to then White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, arrives for a House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol, in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 28, 2022. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 28, 2022 11:03 a.m.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows whose video-taped testimony has been repeatedly cited by the Jan. 6 Committee, is set to testify publicly Tuesday in a surprise committee hearing that was announced only the day before.

The committee’s next hearing was scheduled for weeks away, but the panel said Monday that they would meet the following day to “present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony.”

Who Is Hutchinson?

The top Meadows aide was a special assistant to Trump as the President worked to steal a second term. For Tuesday’s purposes, according to various White House reporters, she was “in the middle of almost everything that happened in the West Wing” and “a crucial witness.”

She’s also quite young: Politico flagged a 2018 interview with her college newspaper in which Hutchinson, then a senior, spoke about working as a White House intern. At that point, she’d interned for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and then-House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA). Her cooperation with the committee stands in contrast with her former boss, Meadows, who after an initial period of openness has stonewalled the panel.

What We’ve Learned From Her So Far

Hutchinson’s committee testimony popped up in several stories even before the committee began its public hearings: She reportedly heard and later recalled Mark Meadows’ description of Trump’s astoundingly enthusiastic reaction to chants of “Hang Mike Pence!” on Jan. 6.

She also reportedly testified that Meadows set fire to documents in his office after meeting with the Big Lie-supporting congressman Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA). She reportedly testified that Meadows was warned of possible violence ahead of Jan. 6, and that he was deeply involved in the planning effort to steal a second term, including discussions with members of Congress about a plan for Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to certify the election results.

Her testimony has also been repeatedly played back during live committee hearings, including her accounts of efforts by several members of Congress to obtain presidential pardons and the effort to assemble fake slates of Trump electors in several states won by Joe Biden in 2020. 

Why Is She A Key Witness?

Former Pence adviser Olivia Troye on Friday recalled Hutchinson being “very dedicated to her role while working for Mark Meadows.” Brendan Buck, who was counselor to House Speaker Paul Ryan for the first half of Trump’s term, tweeted Tuesday that “when Meadows was on the Hill he always insisted that she be in *every* meeting he had, no matter how small.”

The committee kept Hutchinson’s appearance as a witness secret due to concerns about her safety, unnamed sources told The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal.

Earlier this month, Hutchinson had changed lawyers, going from plugged-in Trump player Stefan Passantino to Jody Hunt, who previously worked as Jeff Sessions’ chief of staff when Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation while attorney general.

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: