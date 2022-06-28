Mystery Jan. 6 Witness Revealed

The Other Shoe Drops

Cassidy Hutchinson is the surprise witness scheduled to testify this afternoon in a hastily arranged hearing of the House Jan. 6 committee.

The committee wasn’t expected to hold any additional hearings until next month, but it hurriedly announced yesterday a new hearing today, without revealing who the witness would be.

Who Is Hutchinson And What Does She Know?

The aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows claims to have been present for multiple key meetings and events between Election Day 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021.

For more on Hutchinson:

Punchbowl: “Having covered Meadows and the Trump White House, we can tell you that Hutchison was in the middle of almost everything that happened in the West Wing, so she’s a hugely important witness. Count on it.”

Playbook: “Hutchinson was always going to be a crucial witness, and seemed likely to go public in one of the committee’s July hearings.”

Politico: “It’s unclear why the panel expedited Hutchinson’s hearing, or whether she will appear alongside other significant witnesses.”

Let’s Clear Up Some Confusion

We’re getting a clearer picture of what DOJ is up to in the Jan. 6 probes. This gets a little murky so I’ll try to keep it simple.

There appear to be two distinct DOJ investigations under way into the “higher ups” involved in Jan. 6: (1) a typical grand jury investigation that seems to be focused on the fake Trump electors scheme; and (2) a DOJ inspector general probe of misconduct by department officials.

Those two separate and distinct probes got jumbled together in recent days in the coverage of the raid on former Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark’s home and the seizure of John Eastman’s cell phone. Those two overt law enforcement activities happened on the same day last week and seem to be tied to the IG’s investigation and not the grand jury probe.

Eastman in particular is highly exercised by the seizure of his cell phone by federal agents while he was at a restaurant in New Mexico. Clark, as you’ll recall, was loudly complaining about not even being able to change out of his pjs while federal agents searched his home.

Eastman is not a DOJ official and wasn’t at the time of the election subversion effort, so he appears to be a witness in the IG probe, not a target. Clark, on the other hand, was a DOJ official at the relevant time and was deeply involved in the coup-ing.

Stay tuned on this.

Tucker Tries To Cast Eastman As A Martyr

Check It Out!

The latest issue The Franchise is out.

Citizens No More

Tressie McMillan Cottom on Dobbs.

California Responds To Dobbs

Californians will vote in November on whether to enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution.

What We’re Watching In Today’s Elections

Will election-conspiracist Tina Peters win the GOP nod to be Colorado’s top election official?

Horrific

Texas Tribune:

SAN ANTONIO — A tractor-trailer found near Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio contained the bodies of 46 dead people, along with 16 others who have been taken to hospitals, local officials in San Antonio said on Monday evening. “This is nothing short of a horrific human tragedy,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said at a news conference near the scene.

SAN ANTONIO, TX – JUNE 27: In this aerial view, members of law enforcement investigate a tractor trailer on June 27, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. According to reports, at least 46 people, who are believed migrant workers from Mexico, were found dead in an abandoned tractor trailer. Over a dozen victims were found alive, suffering from heat stroke and taken to local hospitals. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

Gov. Greg Abbott used his personal Twitter account to blame it all on Biden:

New Levels Of Impunity

In central Ukraine, 36 people are still unaccounted for after a Russian missile strike on a shopping killed at least 18.

KREMENCHUK, UKRAINE – JUNE 27: Ukrainian firefighter are seen trying to put the fire out a burning shopping mall after a Russian attack in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, Ukraine on June 27, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Russian forces hit a shopping center in Kremenchuk, where more than 1,000 civilians are located. (Photo by Ukrainian State Emergency Service / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Haunting

AP: “A 101-year-old man was convicted in Germany of 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on Tuesday for serving at the Nazis’ Sachsenhausen concentration camp during World War II.”

Just In This Morning

A small spacecraft launched from New Zealand early this morning aiming to test out a new lunar orbit in anticipation of future manned missions to the moon.

