Jan. 6 Committee Announces Surprise Tuesday Hearing

The Jan. 6 Committee announced on short notice that it will hold a hearing on Tuesday — tomorrow.

The hearing will address “recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony,” the panel said in a statement.

Tuesday’s hearing will start at 1 p.m., the panel said.

It’s not clear what that newly obtained evidence may be. The panel announced the hearing after co-chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said last week that the committee’s next public sessions wouldn’t take place until sometime in July.

Recent hearings have traced the origins and extent of former President Donald Trump’s effort to subvert the 2020 election, going through pressure he applied on state officials, his legal team’s attempt to swear in fake slates of pro-Trump electors for states that Biden won, and Trump’s bid to enlist the DOJ as an ally in his campaign.

The committee did not announce the subject of Tuesday’s hearing.