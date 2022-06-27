Latest
Jan. 6 Committee Announces Surprise Tuesday Hearing

The hearing will share "recently obtained" evidence.
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 13: Al Schmidt, former city commissioner of Philadelphia, BJay Pak, former U.S. Attorney in Atlanta, and Benjamin Ginsberg, Washington attorney and elections lawyer, are sworn in as Rep. Pete Ag... WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 13: Al Schmidt, former city commissioner of Philadelphia, BJay Pak, former U.S. Attorney in Atlanta, and Benjamin Ginsberg, Washington attorney and elections lawyer, are sworn in as Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA), Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY), Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), and Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) watch from the dais during the second hearing held by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 13, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence related to the January 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol for almost a year, is presenting its findings in a series of televised hearings. On January 6, 2021, supporters of President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building in an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for Joe Biden. (Photo by Jabin Botsford-Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 27, 2022 1:14 p.m.

The Jan. 6 Committee announced on short notice that it will hold a hearing on Tuesday — tomorrow.

The hearing will address “recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony,” the panel said in a statement.

Tuesday’s hearing will start at 1 p.m., the panel said.

It’s not clear what that newly obtained evidence may be. The panel announced the hearing after co-chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said last week that the committee’s next public sessions wouldn’t take place until sometime in July.

Recent hearings have traced the origins and extent of former President Donald Trump’s effort to subvert the 2020 election, going through pressure he applied on state officials, his legal team’s attempt to swear in fake slates of pro-Trump electors for states that Biden won, and Trump’s bid to enlist the DOJ as an ally in his campaign.

The committee did not announce the subject of Tuesday’s hearing.

Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York.
