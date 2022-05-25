Jan. 6 Panel Has Testimony That Trump Was Intrigued By Whole ‘Hang Pence’ Thing: NYT

After video emerged on Jan. 6 showing Capitol rioters chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” Donald Trump said something to the effect of, maybe Mr. Pence should be hung, The New York Times reported Wednesday. The report was based on accounts of testimony to the congressional Jan. 6 committee.

Trump was also apparently upset that Pence had been whisked away to safety during the attack, the Times reported based on the same sourcing.

According to the report, the description of Trump’s comments came from then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who’s retelling of Trump’s comments was described to the committee by at least one witness. The account was then confirmed to the committee by another witness, former Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson, the Times reported.

A Meadows lawyer told the Times they had “every reason to believe” that the account of Meadows’ retelling “is untrue.” A spokesperson for Trump attacked the committee but did not address the substance of the Times’ reporting.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Separately, citing committee testimony, the Times reported that Trump spoke “approvingly” of the “Hang Mike Pence” chants.