Jan. 6 Panel Has Testimony That Trump Was Intrigued By Whole ‘Hang Pence’ Thing: NYT

After video emerged on Jan. 6 showing Capitol rioters chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” Donald Trump said something to the effect of, maybe Mr. Pence should be hung, The New York Times reported Wednesday. The report was based on accounts of testimony to the congressional Jan. 6 committee.
Trump was also apparently upset that Pence had been whisked away to safety during the attack, the Times reported based on the same sourcing.
According to the report, the description of Trump’s comments came from then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who’s retelling of Trump’s comments was described to the committee by at least one witness. The account was then confirmed to the committee by another witness, former Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson, the Times reported.
A Meadows lawyer told the Times they had “every reason to believe” that the account of Meadows’ retelling “is untrue.” A spokesperson for Trump attacked the committee but did not address the substance of the Times’ reporting.
Separately, citing committee testimony, the Times reported that Trump spoke “approvingly” of the “Hang Mike Pence” chants.