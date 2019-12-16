Ex-Cruz Running Mate: It’s ‘Vital’ That Trump Be Impeached

Carly Fiorina, the former Republican presidential candidate who dropped out to be Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) running-mate in 2016, told CNN Monday that it is “vital” that President Trump be impeached.

“It’s a hypothetical, I think it is vital that he be impeached, whether removed this close to an election, I don’t know, but I think the conduct is impeachable,” she told CNN’s Poppy Harlow on Monday, before adding that she wouldn’t rule out voting for Trump again in 2020 depending on who the Democratic nominee is.

Former Trump rival & GOP Presidential candidate Carly Fiorina: It is "vital" Trump be impeached pic.twitter.com/Obgxo4hwYe — Front Page Live (@frontpage_live) December 16, 2019

That’s a far-cry from her former running-mate’s take on impeachment. Cruz has already suggested he’s unimpressed by the evidence Democrats have presented for impeachment and has called the whole process a partisan attack on Trump.