CA Governor Puts Kibosh On Bars, Indoor Dining Amid ‘Alarming’ COVID-19 Spread

A COVID-19 test site volunteer wears personal protective equipment while assisting drivers arriving at a mobile coronavirus test site in Los Angeles, California on July 10, 2020 as the state continues to set record-highs in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)
By
|
July 13, 2020 3:41 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis.

California will shut down bars and end the indoor operations of restaurants, wineries, movie theaters and other establishments to slow the “alarming” speed of COVID-19’s spread in the state, the governor said Monday.

Cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 have broken records in California this month, with more than 7,000 fatalities recognized by the state as of Sunday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced the new restrictions on Twitter:

Newsom also announced that in dozens of hard-hit counties — which together account for 80% of the state’s population — hair salons, gyms, places of worship and other facilities would be closed.

The rules follow localized restrictions on dining and other forms of indoor gathering in recent days, as state officials have tried to get a handle on the virus.

In Los Angeles County alone, 3,200 new cases were confirmed Thursday, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Los Angeles County, by far the most populous county in the state, accounts for more than half of the COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Citing “skyrocketing infection rates,” California’s two largest school districts — serving the Los Angeles and San Diego areas — announced Monday that they would continue with online learning in the fall, rather than opening schools for in-person education.

