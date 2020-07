CA Governor Puts Kibosh On Bars, Indoor Dining Amid ‘Alarming’ COVID-19 Spread

California will shut down bars and end the indoor operations of restaurants, wineries, movie theaters and other establishments to slow the “alarming” speed of COVID-19’s spread in the state, the governor said Monday.

Cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 have broken records in California this month, with more than 7,000 fatalities recognized by the state as of Sunday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced the new restrictions on Twitter:

NEW: #COVID19 cases continue to spread at alarming rates. CA is now closing indoor operations STATEWIDE for: -Restaurants

-Wineries

-Movie theaters, family entertainment

-Zoos, museums

-Cardrooms Bars must close ALL operations. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2020