Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., speak during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, on the Committee's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
READ: Senate Intel Concludes Russia Intervened In 2016 To Boost Trump
Graham, Giuliani Team Up To Use Senate In Bid To Scramble Ukraine Story
House Committees Waste No Time Issuing Subpoena To Sondland

Biden's Sister Weighs In On Trump's 'Unhinged' Effort To Get Foreign Dirt On Former VP

CHAPEL HILL, NC - OCTOBER 30: Valerie Biden Owens, sister of Democratic vice presidential candidate Joe Biden, campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama at the University of North Carolina on Octo... CHAPEL HILL, NC - OCTOBER 30: Valerie Biden Owens, sister of Democratic vice presidential candidate Joe Biden, campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama at the University of North Carolina on October 30, 2008 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images) MORE LESS
October 8, 2019 1:22 pm
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s sister isn’t happy about President Donald Trump’s attempt to dig up dirt on her brother and nephew Hunter, an effort that led to the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Valerie Biden Owens, Biden’s sister and one of his political advisers, called Trump “unhinged” during a meet-and-greet with voters in South Carolina Tuesday, according to a Buzzfeed News report.

When asked how her brother is handling the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry — which was spurred by Trump’s infamous July call during which he tried to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky into manufacturing bogus allegations against the Democratic frontrunner — Biden Owens said that “he does better than I do with it.”

“It’s not pleasant. But Trump has really laid out all of his cards,” Biden Owens said. “This is really not about my family. He has chosen my family to be the vehicle that he can [use to] influence the election.”

Biden Owens said that she does not “want to be in this scrum,” but that one part that is “hopeful to me, or makes me feel good, is that Trump thinks that we’re the guy to beat.”

“It’s perverse, it’s backwards. But he’s coming after us,” Biden Owens said, directly referencing Trump’s call last week for the Chinese government to investigate the Bidens. “I don’t want to protest too much, but the press has done their job on this. We haven’t had to do it. There’s nothing there. Now it’s China. I mean, this guy’s unhinged.”

Read Buzzfeed News’ report here.

Summer Concepcion is TPM's front page editor, based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
