Biden’s Sister Weighs In On Trump’s ‘Unhinged’ Effort To Get Foreign Dirt On Former VP

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s sister isn’t happy about President Donald Trump’s attempt to dig up dirt on her brother and nephew Hunter, an effort that led to the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Valerie Biden Owens, Biden’s sister and one of his political advisers, called Trump “unhinged” during a meet-and-greet with voters in South Carolina Tuesday, according to a Buzzfeed News report.

When asked how her brother is handling the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry — which was spurred by Trump’s infamous July call during which he tried to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky into manufacturing bogus allegations against the Democratic frontrunner — Biden Owens said that “he does better than I do with it.”

“It’s not pleasant. But Trump has really laid out all of his cards,” Biden Owens said. “This is really not about my family. He has chosen my family to be the vehicle that he can [use to] influence the election.”

Biden Owens said that she does not “want to be in this scrum,” but that one part that is “hopeful to me, or makes me feel good, is that Trump thinks that we’re the guy to beat.”

“It’s perverse, it’s backwards. But he’s coming after us,” Biden Owens said, directly referencing Trump’s call last week for the Chinese government to investigate the Bidens. “I don’t want to protest too much, but the press has done their job on this. We haven’t had to do it. There’s nothing there. Now it’s China. I mean, this guy’s unhinged.”

Read Buzzfeed News’ report here.