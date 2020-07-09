Latest
Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
1 hour ago
Feds Feared Epstein Confidant Ghislaine Maxwell Might Kill Herself
2 hours ago
‘I Find That Hard To Believe’: Tension As Esper Claims Ignorance Of Who Cleared Lafayette Square
2 hours ago
Barr: If I Wanted To Meddle In SDNY, I Wouldn’t Have Fired Berman

Biden Jabs Trump For Focusing On ‘The Dow And NASDAQ, Not You’ Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden gives a speech to workers after touring McGregor Industries in Dunmore, Pennsylvania on July 9, 2020. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
July 9, 2020 6:44 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday bashed President Trump by accusing him of prioritizing the stock market over the well-being of Americans as coronavirus cases continue surging across the country.

Speaking at a campaign event in Dunmore, Pennsylvania, Biden outlined his economic platform which would include raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from the current 21%, demanding that Amazon pay income taxes and calling for a $15 an hour federal minimum wage.

Biden particularly appealed to growing frustrations among people who feel that Wall Street is getting bailed out more than the average American as the country continues roiling under health, economic and racial crises amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former VP specifically knocked Trump for being “almost singularly focused on the stock market” as the U.S. surpasses 3 million coronavirus cases. The President slammed Biden the day before in a tweet warning that stocks will “disintegrate and disappear” if he loses the presidential election in November.

“The Dow and Nasdaq, not you. Not your families,” Biden said. “If I’m fortunate enough to be elected president, I’ll be laser-focused on working families. The middle class families I came from here in Scranton, not the wealthy investor class. They don’t need me, but working families do.”

Later in his speech, Biden touted that he sees “a different America than Trump” that is “still dedicated to equality, liberty, human dignity and justice.”

“That’s the tragedy of Donald Trump being our president,” Biden said, before arguing that Trump is “exactly the wrong person to lead at this moment” and won’t bring the country together.

“He’s determined to drive us apart, to keep his base in place. He’ll not be President for all the American people,” Biden said. “His base — he believes he’s elected president only by his base. He will not appeal to the best instincts in the rest of us. He’s determined to stroke and revive the worst moments from our past.”

Watch Biden’s remarks below:

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30