Biden Says He Never Opposed Voluntary Busing After Tiff With Harris

On the heels of a contentious exchange with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) at Thursday’s debate, former Vice President Joe Biden defended his civil rights record during a speaking event on Friday.

“I heard and I listened to and I respect Senator Harris,” he said. “But, you know, we all know that 30 seconds to 60 seconds on a campaign debate exchange can’t do justice to a lifetime committed to civil rights. I want to be absolutely clear about my record of position on racial justice, including busing. I never, never, never ever opposed voluntary busing.”

Biden defends his record after back-and-forth with Harris pic.twitter.com/EiiY27Dznh — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) June 28, 2019

Along with the busing dispute, Harris also went after Biden at the debate for his comments about the “civility” he enjoyed with segregationists.