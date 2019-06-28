Latest
27 mins ago
Ken Cuccinelli: Father, Daughter Who Died In Rio Grande ‘Didn’t Want To Wait’
OSAKA, JAPAN - JUNE,28 (RUSSIA OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) attend their bilateral meeting at the G20 Osaka Summit 2019, in Osaka, Japan, June,28,2019. Vladimir Putin has arrived to Japan to partcipate the G20 Osaka Summit and to meet U.S.President Donald Trump. Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
37 mins ago
Trump, Putin Bonded Over Their Disdain For ‘Fake News’
1 hour ago
Gaetz Pans New Ethics Probe For ‘Psychoanalyzing My Tweets’ About Michael Cohen
news

Biden Says He Never Opposed Voluntary Busing After Tiff With Harris

Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America
By
June 28, 2019 3:34 pm

On the heels of a contentious exchange with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) at Thursday’s debate, former Vice President Joe Biden defended his civil rights record during a speaking event on Friday.

“I heard and I listened to and I respect Senator Harris,” he said. “But, you know, we all know that 30 seconds to 60 seconds on a campaign debate exchange can’t do justice to a lifetime committed to civil rights. I want to be absolutely clear about my record of position on racial justice, including busing. I never, never, never ever opposed voluntary busing.”

Along with the busing dispute, Harris also went after Biden at the debate for his comments about the “civility” he enjoyed with segregationists.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: