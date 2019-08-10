Barr Says He’s ‘Appalled’ To Learn About Epstein’s Death

Attorney General Bill Barr issued a statement Saturday in light of the death of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein by an apparent suicide in his New York City jail cell.

“I was appalled to learn that Jeffrey Epstein was found dead early this morning from an apparent suicide while in federal custody,” Barr said.

Barr also said that he consulted with the Inspector General to widen the investigation into Epstein’s death.

“Mr. Epstein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered,” Barr said. “In addition to the FBI’s investigation, I have consulted with the Inspector General who is opening an investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Epstein’s death.”

Although Epstein was reportedly placed on suicide watch last month following a suicide attempt in his jail cell in New York City, reports Saturday indicated that he had been taken off suicide watch before he hanged himself.