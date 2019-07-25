Epstein Found Lying In Fetal Position With Neck Injuries In His NYC Jail Cell

Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found lying in the fetal position in his jail cell in New York City semi-conscious with neck injuries, NBC News reported.

Sources close to the investigation told NBC News that the millionaire financier was found with marks on his neck Wednesday night at the Metropolitan Correction Center in Manhattan.

Epstein’s been placed on suicide watch, according to two NBC sources. Another person close to the investigation told NBC that the injuries are not serious and there is a question as to whether Epstein staged the incident to get transferred. Authorities are also looking into whether Epstein was attacked. At least one fellow inmate has been questioned, according to NBC.

Epstein was arrested at the beginning of the month and charged with operating a sex trafficking ring of underage girls in the early 2000s.

