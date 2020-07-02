Latest
9 mins ago
In New Guidance, CDC ‘Does Not Recommend’ Testing All Students, Staff Returning To College
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 18: Vice President Mike Pence wears a mask as he departs the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after meeting with him at the U.S. Capitol on May 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump is scheduled to attend a luncheon this afternoon with Senate Republicans. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
Pence Thinks There’s No Need For A National Mask Mandate As COVID-19 Cases Surge
1 hour ago
Internal Messages Reveal Crisis at Houston Hospitals as Coronavirus Cases Surge

Arizona GOP Rep. Calls For WH Coronavirus Task Force To Be Disbanded

UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 11: Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., makes an opening statement during the House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump in Longworth Building on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 11: Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., makes an opening statement during the House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump in Longworth Building on ... UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 11: Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., makes an opening statement during the House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump in Longworth Building on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 2, 2020 12:34 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) has a bone to pick with Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House coronavirus task force as Arizona experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement issued Thursday praising the June jobs report, Biggs ripped Fauci and Birx by accusing them of “causing panic” by contradicting President Trump’s “goals and actions for returning to normalcy.”

“Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx continue to contradict many of President Trump’s stated goals and actions for returning to normalcy as we know more about the COVID-19 outbreak. This is causing panic that compromises our economic recovery,” Biggs wrote in the statement. “We can protect our most vulnerable from the COVID-19 outbreak while still protecting lives and livelihoods of the rest of the population.”

Biggs then called for the disbandment of the White House Coronavirus Task Force “so that President Trump’s message is not mitigated or distorted.”

Biggs’ criticism comes on the heels of Fauci warning during his Senate testimony on Tuesday that new coronavirus cases could rise to 100,000 per day.

Last week, Fauci demonstrated that he’s at odds with Trump’s claim that he asked his administration to “slow the testing down, please” during his campaign rally in Tulsa. In response to the President’s testing claim, Fauci told lawmakers during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing that “we’re going to be doing more testing, not less.”

Biggs’ call to disband the White House Coronavirus Task Force echoes arguments he made in a Washington Examiner op-ed published in late April alongside Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO). Biggs and Buck referred to the White House Coronavirus Task Force’s top medical experts as “the dynamic duo of economic destruction” and that it is “simply time for them to be thanked and for them to leave the stage.”

“They have relentlessly relied on admittedly spurious models to scare the nation into accepting unlawful, draconian government measures that may not make anyone safer while certainly taking a jackhammer to the foundation of our once-prosperous national economy,” Biggs and Buck wrote in the Washington Examiner op-ed.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30