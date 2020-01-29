Report: John Roberts Stops Rand Paul From Revealing Whistleblower’s Identity

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has blocked Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) from using questions at President Trump’s impeachment trial to reveal the name of a person thought to be the Ukraine whistleblower, Politico reports.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reportedly composed questions which would expose the tipster’s identity.

But Roberts, who screened questions before being handed them on the Senate floor, reportedly blocked them from being read in public.

SPaul has urged news organizations to print the name of the supposed whistleblower, whose August 2019 complaint about President Trump’s demands to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky set off the inquiry which led to the third impeachment in U.S. history.

Roberts reportedly communicated to senators that he would block any mention of the whistleblower’s name or identifying details about the supposed tipster.