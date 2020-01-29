Latest
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 22: Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani arrives at Trump Tower, November 22, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
At Long Last, Trump Defense Team Bearhugs Rudy’s Dirt-Digging Campaign
Murkowski And Collins Draw Blood In Pointed Question On Trump’s Political Motives
National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Flynn Moves To Dismiss Mueller Case, Alleging ‘Outrageous’ Prosecutorial Wrongdoing

Report: John Roberts Stops Rand Paul From Revealing Whistleblower’s Identity

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: In this screengrab taken from a Senate Television webcast, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts presides over impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald Trump in the Senate... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: In this screengrab taken from a Senate Television webcast, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts presides over impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol on January 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Senate Television via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 29, 2020 8:58 p.m.
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has blocked Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) from using questions at President Trump’s impeachment trial to reveal the name of a person thought to be the Ukraine whistleblower, Politico reports.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reportedly composed questions which would expose the tipster’s identity.

But Roberts, who screened questions before being handed them on the Senate floor, reportedly blocked them from being read in public.

SPaul has urged news organizations to print the name of the supposed whistleblower, whose August 2019 complaint about President Trump’s demands to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky set off the inquiry which led to the third impeachment in U.S. history.

Roberts reportedly communicated to senators that he would block any mention of the whistleblower’s name or identifying details about the supposed tipster.

Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
