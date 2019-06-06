LISTEN: Prosecutors Release Dowd’s Voicemail For Flynn Attorney

Prosecutors on Thursday made public the audio file of a voicemail that President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer John Dowd left for Michael Flynn’s attorney.

The full transcript of the voicemail was released late last month, and confirmed that it was Dowd who called Flynn’s lawyer and mentioned Trump’s “feelings toward Flynn.” Dowd left the voicemail after Trump’s legal team was informed that Flynn had begun cooperating with the government and just a few days before Flynn formally made his guilty plea.

After the transcript was made public, Dowd blasted special counsel Robert Mueller’s team and accused Mueller of trying to “smear and damage the reputation of counsel and innocent people” in the way he described Dowd’s voicemail.

Listen to the voicemail via the Financial Times’ Kadhim Shubber: