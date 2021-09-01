Latest
McCarthy Issues Trumpy Gripe Over Jan. 6 Panel’s Request To Social Media, Telecom Companies
Arrest Warrant Out For Angry White Dude Who Confronted Black Reporter During Ida Live-Shot
Feds Charge FL Developer In Alleged Gaetz Extortion Plot As Sex Probe Grinds On
McCarthy And MTG Are Having Meltdowns Over Jan. 6 Records Requests For Some Reason

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 5: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.,) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Friday, February 5, 2021. (Photo by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
By
|
September 1, 2021 8:01 a.m.

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

Why U Mad Tho

House Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who had a call with Trump during the Capitol insurrection, and far-right extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) freaked out yesterday over the House Jan. 6 select committee’s request to telecommunications companies asking for records of certain people, including lawmakers.

  • “It’s no longer Republicans versus Democrats. It’s more like Americans versus Communists,” Greene told Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
  • Greene threatened revenge come 2022 if her party takes control of the House, saying that the telecommunication companies “better not play with these Democrats” because “Republicans are coming back into the majority in 2022 and we will take this very serious.”

  • McCarthy made a similar threat earlier in the day, vowing that “a Republican majority will not forget” if telecommunication companies comply with the committee’s request.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who’s admitted to speaking to Trump “more than once” on Jan. 6, said last week that Democrats will be scrutinized by Republicans “if they cross this line.”
  • By the way, the committee hasn’t publicly specified which lawmakers’ records they’re seeking.
  • CNN has reported that Greene and Jordan are included in that group, but nothing has been confirmed. Additionally, McCarthy’s name wasn’t on the list, according to CNN.

Texas Republicans Score In Their War On Voting

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is expected to sign the sweeping new restrictions on voting passed by GOP lawmakers after a ferocious battle with their Democratic colleagues, many of whom had earlier fled the state to prevent a vote on the legislation.

Supreme Court Silent As Six-Week Abortion Ban Takes Effect In Texas

With a 6-3 conservative majority, the Supreme Court stayed on the sidelines as Texas’ new six-week abortion ban went into effect last night.

  • The high court did not weigh in on the emergency petition to block the law from taking effect.
  • The new law is a serious encroachment on Roe v. Wade, banning abortions after six weeks and making no exceptions for rape or incest.
  • It allows citizens to file civil lawsuits against doctors or anyone else who provides access to an abortion after that period–including people who merely drive someone to get the procedure.
  • It puts a bounty on those who violate the law by ordering them pay the citizen who sued them $10,000.

We’re Ending The Forever War Whether The Blob Likes It Or Not

Biden is standing by his decision to pull out of Afghanistan by the August 31 deadline even as war hawks wring their hands:

The President declared that the withdrawal was bigger than Afghanistan; it marks a “new era” of American foreign policy.

RonJohn Gets RealJohn

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) (privately) admitted that Trump’s lies about the 2020 election being “rigged,” a narrative Johnson himself has been peddling enthusiastically in front of the cameras, are bullshit: 

Doctors are begging him to do the same about the ivermectin “miracle cure” for COVID-19.

Paul Ryan Gets Brave

The GOP ex-House speaker said the 2020 election was “not rigged” and that Trump “lost the election.”

The Musings Of A Facebook Cowboy

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), whose state was pummeled by Hurricane Ida this week, had this to say yesterday as fellow brain geniuses Reps. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) nodded behind him:

It’s not true that the Taliban got ahold of $85 billion worth of U.S. military equipment that Louisianans could’ve used to bomb the hurricane or whatever.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
