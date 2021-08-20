‘Locate Us A Ring, Or A Dojo’: GOP Rep. Demands A Fistfight With A Rude Guy On Facebook

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) is ready to go Rocky Balboa on some guy on the internet.

A man from Alaska named Joel Dolphin roasted Higgins in the comment section of one of the congressman’s posts on Tuesday, saying that “Higgins and his ilk have made it abundantly clear they are domestic enemies to our Constitution” and that “sycophantic fools like Traitor Higgins happily amplified” ex-President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election.

Higgins exploded.

“Joel Dolphin, you be the messenger son. You. I’m easy to find,” he wrote. “Higgins out.”

Dolphin said he would “happily take the time to repeat myself to your face” if Higgins ever visited Anchorage.

The Republican told his internet detractor that he’ll be visiting the state with Rep. Don Young (R-AK) next year

“Locate us a ring, or a dojo,” Higgins wrote. “I’ll give you a few rounds to make your point. Be seeing you. Higgins out.”

Dolphin accepted the challenge, telling the GOP lawmaker that “you’ve already made the point yourself with your rhetoric and your objection to certifying the election” but “hey, if you want to take it to the mats we can do that, too.”

“See you in 2022,” he wrote.

However, Dolphin, whose LinkedIn lists him as a former police officer, later told the Advocate that he was “not expecting anything to happen” given Higgins’ history of cartoonish chest-thumping on Facebook.

Because yes, this week’s Facebook throwdown was only the latest instance of Higgins, also a former police captain, trying to flex some online machismo.

The Republican posted an unhinged rant on Facebook about “Islamic horror” and “radicalized Islamic suspect[s]” in 2017.

“Every conceivable measure should be engaged to hunt them down. Hunt them, identity them, and kill them. Kill them all,” he wrote.

Higgins also threatened to shoot armed Black protesters last year in a similarly deranged Facebook post, saying he’d “drop any 10 of you where you stand.”

“That’s not a challenge, fellas, it’s a promise,” he wrote. “We don’t want to see your worthless ass and we don’t want to make your mothers cry.”

The Republican carried on with his tough guy rhetoric even after Facebook deleted the initial post for violating its policies on promoting violence.

“I’ll advise when it’s time, gear up, mount up, and roll out,” he wrote.