Listen Closely Because What Donald Trump Is Saying Is Worse Than Ever

INSIDE: Mark Milley ... Mike Flynn ... Kamala Harris
OAKS, PA - October 14 : Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump walks to greet supporters during a town hall event held at the Greater Philadelphia Center & Fairgrounds, in Oaks, PA on Monda... OAKS, PA - October 14 : Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump walks to greet supporters during a town hall event held at the Greater Philadelphia Center & Fairgrounds, in Oaks, PA on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 15, 2024 8:29 a.m.
A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo. Sign up for the email version.

Trump’s Mandate Would Be Horrific

As we veer toward Election Day in just three weeks, Donald Trump’s increasingly fascistic rhetoric is setting himself up to declare any ensuing victory to be a broad mandate for disregarding the rule of law, making unprecedented misuse of the power of the state to punish his political enemies, and targeting people of color and migrants.

Over the holiday weekend, Trump’s language became more sinister, unhinged, and unapologetic, baiting his legions of supporters with promises of violence, retribution, and purifying purges. He continued to evoke key tenets of the Great Replacement Theory: America under attack by migrant invaders soiling the purity of traditional towns and villages. He threatened to unleash police and to use the military to go after “radical left lunatics.” All of this came against the backdrop of Trump refusing to abide by the results of any election he loses.

The way that Trump has ramped up his darkest rhetoric in recent weeks suggests he is building toward an Election Day crescendo that is intended (i) to activate his supporters to vote for him; and (ii) to rally them for his post-election plans to dispute, disrupt, and delegitimize any results that don’t show him as the winner.

At the same time, Trump is giving himself the opportunity to point to any victory – whether by hook or by crook – as creating a mandate for exactly the kind of hard-core, extremist, racist fever dreams he is engaging in during the campaign’s final days.

Whatever you thought of Donald Trump in 2016 or 2020 or even in the aftermath of Jan. 6, 2021, Trump is promising in no uncertain terms a new more apocalyptic and unrepentant version of himself. After a decade of listening to his jeremiads, you may be inclined to tune out Trump by now. But the rhetoric he’s engaged in now – even if it’s mixed into a slop of droning, meandering, and incoherent phrasings – is the Trump that would be elected and the version he would claim has a mandate to follow through on the worst of his threats.

Trump’s Racism Is Unconcealed

It’s not new, but it’s important that Trump continues to center his campaign around racist attacks – mostly on immigrants of color, whether undocumented or not – and that those attacks are becoming more toxic and virulent as Election Day approaches:

Trump: “We will not be conquered. We will not be occupied. We will not be invaded … I will give back your freedom and give back your life.”

– Aaron Rupar

Read on Substack

Trump Raises Specter Of ‘Enemy From Within’

In campaign appearances and national TV interviews, Trump is ratcheting up his threats to misuse and abuse the military to consolidate power and target his political foes, what he is now calling the “enemy from within”:

Meanwhile, former Trump national security adviser Gen. Mike Flynn was asked by a supporter if he would “sit at the head of a military tribunal to not only drain the swamp, but imprison the swamp, and on a few occasions, execute the swamp.” Flynn was, ummm, noncommittal.

‘A Fascist To The Core’

Former Joint Chiefs Chair Mark Milley fears being court-martialed if Trump wins, according to Bob Woodward’s new book, which quotes Milley as saying of Trump: “He is the most dangerous person ever. I had suspicions when I talked to you about his mental decline and so forth, but now I realize he’s a total fascist. He is now the most dangerous person to this country.”

Harris Strikes Back

  • Vice President Kamala Harris is dialing up her direct attacks on Donald Trump as a threat to democracy and to real people: “Donald Trump is increasingly unstable and unhinged,” she told a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Monday.
  • In an unusual move, Harris played video for her rally’s audience of Trump’s weekend comments about using the military before she launched into her criticism:
  • The Harris campaign has a new video ad up highlighting Trump’s “enemy from within” rhetoric:

Disinfo In The Real World

  • Armed North Carolina man arrested after allegedly threatening FEMA workers.
  • Aaron Blake: How reported threats in N.C. trace to Trump-fueled misinformation
  • Charlie Warzel: I’m Running Out of Ways to Explain How Bad This Is
  • North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) is forced to try to counter Trump’s misinformation.
  • Irony alert: After whipping up hysteria by falsely claiming Biden was withholding relief aid to Americans, Trump threatens to withhold relief aid to Americans:

On The Legal Front …

  • Kate Shaw: Lawyers Should Not Assist Trump in a Potential Power Grab
  • WSJ: Trump Loyalists Push for a Combative Slate of New Judges

‘When Did That Become Okay?’

Brian Beutler: Barack Obama asks THE central question of the Trump era — one we should have been asking all along.

Policies That Matter

Jonathan Cohn: What Real People Get About Kamala Harris’ Big New Idea That The Political Set Can’t Grasp

2024 Ephemera

  • NYT/Siena poll: In Pennsylvania, Harris leads Trump among likely voters 50%-47%. In Arizona, Trump leads Harris among likely voters 51%-46%.
  • NYT: Harris’s Turnout Machine vs. Trump’s Unproven Alliance
  • The Guardian: Trump ground game undercut by slow internet that crashes app
  • NYT: Republican Operatives Function as Hidden Hand Behind Pro-Trump Efforts

Meanwhile, In Florida …

Politico: “Florida’s public universities are purging the list of general education courses they will offer next year to fall in line with a state law pushed for by Gov. Ron DeSantis targeting “woke ideologies” in higher education.”

Trump Gets Even Weirder

A Trump town hall event in Pennsylvania went off the rails Monday tonight. After two separate medical incidents in the crowd, Trump abandoned the Q&A session and turned the rally into a musical event, with him listening to his playlist faves while bobbing and weaving to the music:

David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
