CNN Primetime Trump Fest Was Of Course A Disaster

Don’t Blame Kaitlan Collins
The CNN “town hall” with Trump in New Hampshire was at least as bad as expected for all the reasons that anyone with a brain could have foreseen.
The culprit here wasn’t Kaitlan Collins, who was hopelessly hamstrung by the format. The culprit is the CNN honchos trying to repair its imagined breach with conservative viewers (or is it “its breach with imagined conservative viewers”?). The format doomed the interview from the start. It was a public disservice, a journalistic failure, and repeat of the fundamental misunderstanding of how to cover Trump that has plagued the civic square for going on almost a decade now.
A Total Bloodbath
Reaction to the CNN made-for-TV event was universally caustic:
Even Joe Biden Piled On
I Have No Idea What To Say About This
Is Trump recounting her version of events? His own? Does it even matter? WTF:
Maybe Jean Carroll Can Sue Trump For Defamation AGAIN
The former president went on a rage bender on Truth Social over the $5 million E. Jean Carroll verdict.
RIP Family Values Party
Trump’s putative GOP foes give him a pass on Carroll verdict.
So Much George Santos Material!
The George Santos Defense
Facts Beat Fiction Every Time
I can’t make this up.— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) May 10, 2023
Rep. George Santos R-NY is charged with unemployment benefits fraud.
The House is slated to vote this week on a bill to help states recover fraudulent COVID unemployment payments.
**Santos is a co-sponsor of that bill.** https://t.co/DMiTxnFsCW
Fashion Criminal
Someone had to cover the fashion angle to George Santos’ alleged criming.
Still A Lot Of Questions
The Mystery Of Andrew Olson
Does Santos’ current campaign treasurer even exist?
Good Point
Santos Indictment Not Good For Herschel Walker
The George Santos indictment accuses him of taking what were ostensibly political contributions to his campaign and funneling them to one of his LLCs instead. That sounds awfully familiar after last week’s Daily Beast scoop that failed Senate nominee Herschel Walker (R-GA) had a wealthy donor, who thought he was donating to the Walker campaign, wire more than half a million to a Walker LLC.
Feinstein Back In DC
The senior senator from California will be working a reduced scheduled. It’s not clear how quickly her return will clear up the Senate Judiciary Committee bottleneck on Biden judicial nominations.
Welp …
Asked if white nationalists should be allowed to serve in the military, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL): “They call them that. I call them Americans.”
Missouri Jumps On The Anti-Trans Bandwagon
The state is poised to enact anti-transgender bans on gender-affirming care for minors and women in sports.
I’d Like To Thank The Academy …
