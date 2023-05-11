CNN Primetime Trump Fest Was Of Course A Disaster

`A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo. Don’t Blame Kaitlan Collins The CNN “town hall” with Trump in New Hampshire was at least as bad as expected for all the reasons…

`A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

Don’t Blame Kaitlan Collins

The CNN “town hall” with Trump in New Hampshire was at least as bad as expected for all the reasons that anyone with a brain could have foreseen.

The culprit here wasn’t Kaitlan Collins, who was hopelessly hamstrung by the format. The culprit is the CNN honchos trying to repair its imagined breach with conservative viewers (or is it “its breach with imagined conservative viewers”?). The format doomed the interview from the start. It was a public disservice, a journalistic failure, and repeat of the fundamental misunderstanding of how to cover Trump that has plagued the civic square for going on almost a decade now.

I’m not going to burden you here with a complete recap. If you want one, Aaron Rupar has you covered:

My thread about Trump's CNN town hall starts here pic.twitter.com/e7k0mYZnOD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 10, 2023

A Total Bloodbath

Reaction to the CNN made-for-TV event was universally caustic:

Jeremy Barr: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins tried, and tried, to rebut Trump’s election lies

Erik Wemple: Donald Trump steamrolls CNN’s town hall

Kaitlan Collins is doing a valiant effort trying to correct or interject when Trump lies or misconstrues at this CNN Town Hall, but Trump just talks over her and she gets rolled as the audience roars with laughter and claps — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) May 11, 2023

Ok, I watched as much as I could. CNN was completely unprepared to hold Trump accountable. CNN has done a complete disservice to our democracy. I withheld judgment on this until I saw it. CNN you failed journalism and our country. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) May 11, 2023

Does CNN count that as an in-kind campaign donation? — Dan Rather (@DanRather) May 11, 2023

Dissecting the lies that just aired on your own network is a weird concept for a talk show. — Ted Boutrous (@BoutrousTed) May 11, 2023

Even Joe Biden Piled On

There were not fine people on both sides of Charlottesville.



The January 6th rioters were not good people.



End of story. pic.twitter.com/1Jc9yQwTvh — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 11, 2023

I Have No Idea What To Say About This

Is Trump recounting her version of events? His own? Does it even matter? WTF:

Trump's detailed story about the circumstances surrounding E. Jean Carroll's sexual assault allegation against him was bizarre pic.twitter.com/miNoWwrKpE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 11, 2023

Maybe Jean Carroll Can Sue Trump For Defamation AGAIN

The former president went on a rage bender on Truth Social over the $5 million E. Jean Carroll verdict.

RIP Family Values Party

Trump’s putative GOP foes give him a pass on Carroll verdict.

So Much George Santos Material!

Our team did a great job unpacking the federal indictment of George Santos. I’m not going to rehash all that again here, but if you want to go deeper on the charges, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance is there for you.

The George Santos Defense

WHERE’S HUNTER? 🤔 — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) May 10, 2023

Facts Beat Fiction Every Time

I can’t make this up.



Rep. George Santos R-NY is charged with unemployment benefits fraud.



The House is slated to vote this week on a bill to help states recover fraudulent COVID unemployment payments.



**Santos is a co-sponsor of that bill.** https://t.co/DMiTxnFsCW — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) May 10, 2023

Fashion Criminal

Someone had to cover the fashion angle to George Santos’ alleged criming.

Still A Lot Of Questions

Mother Jones: Santos Indictment Leaves Many Lies, Mysteries, and Scandals Unaddressed

The Mystery Of Andrew Olson

Does Santos’ current campaign treasurer even exist?

Good Point

Emptywheel: Some Of George Santos’ Alleged Crimes Resemble Trump’s Suspected Crimes

Santos Indictment Not Good For Herschel Walker

The George Santos indictment accuses him of taking what were ostensibly political contributions to his campaign and funneling them to one of his LLCs instead. That sounds awfully familiar after last week’s Daily Beast scoop that failed Senate nominee Herschel Walker (R-GA) had a wealthy donor, who thought he was donating to the Walker campaign, wire more than half a million to a Walker LLC.

Feinstein Back In DC

The senior senator from California will be working a reduced scheduled. It’s not clear how quickly her return will clear up the Senate Judiciary Committee bottleneck on Biden judicial nominations.

Welp …

Asked if white nationalists should be allowed to serve in the military, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL): “They call them that. I call them Americans.”

Missouri Jumps On The Anti-Trans Bandwagon

The state is poised to enact anti-transgender bans on gender-affirming care for minors and women in sports.

I’d Like To Thank The Academy …

If anyone received an award for cinematography in 2021 they should give it back, because the proper recipient is whoever was remotely operating this Senate floor camera feed on Jan. 6.



From a newly released court exhibit, in the Bruna Cua case: pic.twitter.com/38zWU3G0w7 — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) May 10, 2023

