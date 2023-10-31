Alabama Man Indicted For Allegedly Threatening Fani Willis

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo. Sign up for the email version.

‘Watch Everywhere That You’re Going’

A federal grand jury in Atlanta has returned an indictment against Arthur Ray Hanson II, of Huntsville, Alabama, accusing him of transmitting interstate threats to injure Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Sheriff Patrick Labat in retaliation for the prosecution of Donald Trump. Hanson left two threatening voicemails after calling the Fulton County Government customer services line, prosecutors alleged.

According to the Justice Department, Hanson’s threats against Willis in one voicemail included:

“watch it when you’re going to the car at night, when you’re going into your house, watch everywhere that you’re going”

“I would be very afraid if I were you because you can’t be around people all the time that are going to protect you”

“there’s gonna be moments when you’re gonna be vulnerable”

“when you charge Trump on that fourth indictment, anytime you’re alone, be looking over your shoulder”

“what you put out there, [expletive], comes back at you ten times harder, and don’t ever forget it.”

Jan. 6 Defendant Loses His Shit In Courtroom Outburst

CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane was in the courtroom:

A physical altercation broke out during a hearing on Monday in the case of Vitali GossJankowski, a defendant convicted of several charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, resulting in toppled tables and multiple federal agents subduing the defendant on the ground.

Disqualification Clause Trial Gets Underway

The Colorado evidentiary hearing to determine whether Donald Trump is ineligible for the presidency under the Constitution’s Disqualification Clause got underway Monday with testimony from a member of Congress and a DC police officer:

Law&Crime: Trial to kick Trump off ballot in Colorado for Jan. 6 starts with harrowing police testimony

NYT: Colorado Trial Considers Whether the 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump

Colorado Public Radio did a liveblog for an in-depth review of Day 1.

ICYMI

CNN:

Special counsel Jack Smith withdrew a subpoena seeking information from former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign this week, a source familiar told CNN. This is the second withdrawn subpoena related to Smith’s investigation into fundraising practices following the 2020 election. Earlier this month, Smith withdrew a subpoena seeking records from Save America, a Trump-controlled political action committee, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Nevada Man Charged With Alleged Anti-Semitic Threats To Jewish Senator

John Anthony Miller of Las Vegas faces federal charges in Nevada for allegedly leaving threatening, anti-Semitic voicemails for Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV), who is Jewish. Among the threats Miller allegedly made in the voicemails, according to the criminal complaint:

“All these fucking lies is in your fucking hands, you fucking bitch, and I’m gonna fucking see you soon, you fucking sellout fucking faggot bitch.”

“You just fucking woken up a motherfucking monster, you fucking piece of shit unhuman, subhuman, you’re vermin, bitch, you are vermin, bitch, and we’re gonna finish what Hitler started you fucking slut.”

“You done picked your side bitch and you done chose evil. I don’t give a fuck if you

were born into it or not, bitch, you are fucking evil, bitch and we’re gonna exterminate you, fuck.”

Good Read On Mike Johnson

Bulwark:

There is no contradiction in observing that Mike Johnson is both a mild-mannered, courteous, conservative evangelical Christian and a politically extreme ideologue. He has surrounded himself with some of the most dangerous, anti-democratic Christian leaders in the country—the same people who theologized the January 6th insurrection—and offered them his public support and praise. Is there any doubt about the flock to which he belongs?

Israel-Gaza Watch

NYT: Under Shroud of Secrecy, Israel Invasion of Gaza Has Begun

WaPo: House GOP demands IRS budget cuts along with Israel aid

Politico: Israel aid drives wedge within Congress

WSJ: Israel Hits Hamas Tunnels as Ground Offensive Intensifies

NYT: U.N. Officials Describe Catastrophic Conditions in Gaza as Israel Advances

‘If You Spill A Drop Of American Blood, We Will Spill A Gallon Of Yours’

Oof — this Morning Joe supercut of Trump foreign policy comments from just the last few weeks pic.twitter.com/B6QrJJiRgw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 31, 2023

Senate Dems Plan Vote To Subpoena Clarence Thomas Benefactors

Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats are planning to vote on subpoenas for two key figures in the ethics scandals surrounding Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas: Harlan Crowe and Leonard Leo.

2024 Ephemera

Politico: 3 Expert Shoemakers Say Ron DeSantis Is Probably Wearing Height Boosters

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), who has served in Congress since 1996, will not seek re-election in 2024.

Acapulco Death Toll Climbs To 45

In the slow, painful recovery from last week’s Category 5 Hurricane Otis, Acapulco reports a death toll of 45 people, with dozens still missing.

Truer Words Never Spoken

Jack Smith isn't prosecuting Donald J. Trump to stop Trump from running for president.



Donald J. Trump is running for president to stop Jack Smith from prosecuting him. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 28, 2023

