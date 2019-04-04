FBI Director Wray: ‘I Have Not’ Read The Mueller Report

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday that “I have not” read special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report on Russian election meddling and related matters. Wray testified to as much during a hearing before the House Appropriations Committee’s Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Subcommittee.

.@RepCharlieCrist: "You're under the Department of Justice, right?" FBI Director Wray: "Yes, the FBI is part of the Justice Department." Crist: "Have you had an occasion to read the Mueller Report?" Wray: "I have not." Watch LIVE online here: https://t.co/c9o6WAELnd pic.twitter.com/jlAiTuGJrp — CSPAN (@cspan) April 4, 2019