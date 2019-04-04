livewire Russia Probe

FBI Director Wray: ‘I Have Not’ Read The Mueller Report

By
April 4, 2019 10:45 am

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday that “I have not” read special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report on Russian election meddling and related matters. Wray testified to as much during a hearing before the House Appropriations Committee’s Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Subcommittee.

