White House: ‘The President’s Not’ OK With Pruitt’s Apartment Deal

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday that President Donald Trump was “not” OK with EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s below-market-rate townhouse lease with a lobbyist power couple, and that the White House was reviewing the situation.

In a press briefing, Fox News Radio’s John Decker called the arrangement “swamp-like” and asked: “Why is the President OK with this?”

“The President’s not,” Sanders replied. “We’re reviewing the situation. When we have had the chance to have a deeper dive on it we’ll let you know the outcomes of that, but we’re currently reviewing that here at the White House.”

“Does the President have confidence in the EPA administrator at this point?” Decker asked.

“The President thinks that he’s done a good job, particularly on the deregulation front,” Sanders said. “But again, we take this seriously we’re looking into it. We’ll let you know when we finish.”

When asked later about a call Trump had recently with Pruitt, Sanders said that it was “pretty routine that the President would speak to members of his own staff and Cabinet.”

