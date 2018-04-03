Latest
11 mins ago
Global Stocks Plunge As Investors Fret Over Looming US-China Trade War
at Sagamore Hotel on February 6, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida.
42 mins ago
National Enquirer Publisher Asks Court To Dismiss Karen McDougal Lawsuit
during the final round of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral Blue Monster Course on March 6, 2016 in Doral, Florida.
52 mins ago
Trump Admin Eyes Legislation Aimed At Closing Immigration ‘Loopholes’
livewire

Report: Trump Tells Embattled Pruitt To ‘Keep Fighting’

By | April 3, 2018 10:55 am
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks to the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, June 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

President Donald Trump rallied behind his beleaguered EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, giving him a pep talk via a phone call on Monday, according to a Tuesday morning Bloomberg report.

An unnamed source told Bloomberg that the President told Pruitt to “keep fighting” and “keep your head up,” and that the administration has “got your back.” Chief of Staff John Kelly reportedly echoed the President’s sentiments in a call on Tuesday.  

Pruitt has been embroiled in a maelstrom of controversy lately, drawing fire for his use of a suspiciously cheap Capitol Hill apartment connected to a prominent energy lobbyist; his frequent first class travel, especially to his home in Oklahoma; and his use of an expensive security detail, appearing to accompany him even on non-official business.

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Ep. #7: ‘These People Are Dangerous’
More Livewire
View All
Comments