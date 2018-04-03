Report: Trump Tells Embattled Pruitt To ‘Keep Fighting’

President Donald Trump rallied behind his beleaguered EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, giving him a pep talk via a phone call on Monday, according to a Tuesday morning Bloomberg report.

An unnamed source told Bloomberg that the President told Pruitt to “keep fighting” and “keep your head up,” and that the administration has “got your back.” Chief of Staff John Kelly reportedly echoed the President’s sentiments in a call on Tuesday.

Pruitt has been embroiled in a maelstrom of controversy lately, drawing fire for his use of a suspiciously cheap Capitol Hill apartment connected to a prominent energy lobbyist; his frequent first class travel, especially to his home in Oklahoma; and his use of an expensive security detail, appearing to accompany him even on non-official business.