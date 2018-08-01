White House: ‘The President Is Not Obstructing, He’s Fighting Back’

In the newest iteration of team Trump’s reaction to President Donald Trump’s incredible tweet calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday that Trump “is not obstructing, he’s fighting back.”

“It is not an order, it is the President’s opinion,” she added, echoing the earlier reactions from Trump’s personal lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jay Sekulow. “It is ridiculous that all of the corruption and dishonesty that’s gone on with the launching of the witch hunt, the President has watched this process play out and now he wants to see it come to an end.”

Trump’s tweet marks the first time he has directly called on Sessions, who has recused himself, to end the probe.

..This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

Watch below: