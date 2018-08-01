livewire Russia Probe

White House: ‘The President Is Not Obstructing, He’s Fighting Back’

By | August 1, 2018 1:54 pm
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 14: White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders conducts a White House daily news briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House June 14, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
In the newest iteration of team Trump’s reaction to President Donald Trump’s incredible tweet calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday that Trump “is not obstructing, he’s fighting back.”

“It is not an order, it is the President’s opinion,” she added, echoing the earlier reactions from Trump’s personal lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jay Sekulow. “It is ridiculous that all of the corruption and dishonesty that’s gone on with the launching of the witch hunt, the President has watched this process play out and now he wants to see it come to an end.”

Trump’s tweet marks the first time he has directly called on Sessions, who has recused himself, to end the probe.

Watch below:

