Trump Lawyers Hide Behind His Word Choice To Avoid Addressing Tweet

By | August 1, 2018 1:01 pm
For the first time, President Donald Trump called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to shut down Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe on Wednesday — and Trump’s outside legal team took advantage of the President’s word choice to avoid addressing the tweet on its merits.

According to a Wednesday Washington Post report, Sekulow responded to the tweet: “The President has issued no order or direction to the Department of Justice on this.”

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said more explicitly: “He carefully used the word, ‘should’.”

Sessions has recused himself from the probe, a move which has never ceased to infuriate Trump.

This tweet could be especially notable, as per the New York Times, Mueller is looking at Trump’s tweets for evidence of obstruction of justice.

