WH: Everything About Stormy Daniels Payout ‘Has Been Asked And Answered’

During the White House press briefing Thursday, deputy press secretary Raj Shah dodged questions about President Trump’s personal lawyer admitting last week that he paid a porn star $130,000 out of his own pocket.

While Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, admitted to giving money to porn star Stephanie Clifford, who goes by the stage name Stormy Daniels, he did not say the money was designed to keep Clifford quiet about an alleged affair she had with the President, as the Wall Street Journal has reported.

When CBS’ Major Garrett asked if Trump was aware of the payout, Shah deflected.

“I haven’t asked him about it. That matter has been asked and answered in the past,” he said.

Garrett pressed further, saying the White House hasn’t addressed the allegations since Cohen admitted to the payout last week. Shah repeated that he hadn’t asked the President about the matter.

“Can you ask him about it?”

“I’ll get back to you,” Shah said.

In an interview with In Touch magazine conducted in 2011 but published this year, Clifford detailed the alleged affair she had with Trump, but has since denied it happened. The White House has denied the allegations as well.