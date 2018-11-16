White House Will ‘Temporarily’ Give Acosta His Press Pass Back

After a judge ordered in an initial ruling that the White House must restore CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s press pass, the White House said it would “temporarily” do so but maintained that Acosta does not have a right to access the White House.

The White House also called for “decorum” during press conferences.

“Today, the court made clear that there is no absolute First Amendment right to access the White House. In response to the court, we will temporarily reinstate the reporter’s hard pass. We will also further develop rules and processes to ensure fair and orderly press conferences in the future,” press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. “There must be decorum at the White House.”