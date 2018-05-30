White House: ‘No One Is Defending’ What Roseanne Barr Said, But…

Latest
May 30, 2018 3:19 pm
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday called Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet “inappropriate” and said “no one is defending” the comments before reading a prepared statement calling out media personalities for not apologizing to the White House for attacks on President Donald Trump.

“The President is simply calling out the media bias, no one is defending what she said,” Sanders said. “The President is the President of all Americans and he’s focused on doing what is best for our country.”

In response to news that ABC had cancelled the “Roseanne” reboot and called the Obama administration officials whom Barr attacked — Valerie Jarrett — to apologize for Barr’s tweet, Trump made the debacle about him.

In a smug tweet, Trump questioned why the CEO of Disney (which owns ABC) had not called him to apologize for all the “HORRIBLE” things ABC had said about him.

