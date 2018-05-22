Trump When Asked If He Has Confidence In Rosenstein: ‘Next Question’ (VIDEO)

At a press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, President Donald Trump refused to respond to a reporter who asked if he has confidence in Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Instead, he pivoted in his chair, calling “next question?” to the other side of the room.

He then cut off the next reporter mid-question to turn back and rebuke the first, saying, “excuse me, I have the President of South Korea here and he doesn’t want to hear these questions, if you don’t mind.”

Though Trump has long disliked Rosenstein and reportedly mulled his firing before, things have intensified recently as Trump demands that the DOJ investigate reports that an FBI informant made contact with his 2016 campaign.

He met with Rosenstein, FBI Director Chris Wray, and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats yesterday to discuss the issue.

Watch below: